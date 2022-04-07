Dan Baker is entering his 50th season serving as the public-address announcer of the Phillies, and his love affair with the team remains strong.
"I love this job with all my heart."
Baker is the longest-serving public address announcer in Major League Baseball, and has worked five World Series, two MLB All-Star Games, and three NFC Championship Games for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Instead of introducing the person throwing the ceremonial first pitch, he will be the one tossing the baseball to home plate before Friday's opener against the Oakland Athletics.
Baker will get to introduce a lineup with high expectations with the acquisitions of left fielder Kyle Schwarber, and expected designated hitter Nick Castellanos.
Castellanos is coming off a 34-homer, 100-RBI season with the Reds in 2021, while Schwarber blasted 32 home runs last season, and could be one of the most powerful lead-off hitters in the league.
They'll provide additional pop to a lineup that already had reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto.
One last-minute deletion will be centerfielder Mickey Moniak, who broke his hand in the Phillies' final exhibition game Wednesday at Tampa Bay, and is expected to be out 4-6 weeks.
The biggest question for the Phillies figures to be on the mound, where they hope Opening Day starter Aaron Nola can bounce back from a tough 2021.
Nola will make his fifth Opening Day start, most for the Phillies since Steve Carlton pitched on 10 such occasions, despite having just a 9-9 record with a 4.63 ERA in 2021.
Possible replacement Zach Wheeler is behind schedule, and isn't expected to pitch until Tuesday against the Mets in the fifth game of the season.
The Phillies bullpen will also be under the microscope, with new closure Corey Knebel, and setup men Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia.
The truncated Spring Training will likely put extra pressure on relievers in the opening weeks of the season, as starters continue to stretch their arms out to their usual 100-pitch limits.
Citizens Bank Park will also look different than last year's season opener.
The Liberty Bell home run signal has new lighting, there will be no capacity limits, and there are new food options.
Ocean City, New Jersey staple Manco & Manco Pizza will be served at the ballpark for the first time, with a swirl style that might look familiar to fans of a certain Delaware chain.
Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken, which opened a location in Churchmans Crossing last year, will also be served at the park where its part-owner, Ryan Howard, won a World Series.
What hasn't changed is the voice you'll hear introduce the batters, as Baker will continue a job he started in 1972, and a hope he'll be happy as Harry Kalas sings "High Hopes" on the big screen after several wins.
"When they're doing well, man, nobody is happier than me!"