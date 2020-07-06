The Phillies will start their 60-game 2020 regular season at home against division-rival Miami on July 24.
The reduced schedule has the Phils playing 10 games against each of their National League East opponents, and then 20 games against the American League East.
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE IDENTIFY HOMICIDE VICTIM FROM ROSEGATE (New Castle, DE 19720) Saturday (July 4th) Detectives from New Castle County Police Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating a homicide that took place in the community of Rosegate. As of today (July 6th) the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Kirk Flowers. “I extend condolences to the family of Mr. Flowers. Once again, I am saddened at the senseless loss of life and the endangering of several more lives. Since this tragic event occurred our agency has been tirelessly working to identify the suspect (s) responsible for killing Mr. Flowers and injuring two others. However, we will not be able to do this alone, we will need the help of the community. Therefore, we are asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the New Castle County Police Department or Crime Stoppers. Remember this information can be provided anonymously. The Flowers’ deserves this much.” said New Castle County Chief, Police Colonel Vaughn M. Bond, Jr. The New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Det. Jennifer Escheman at (302) 395-8110 or Jennifer.Escheman@newcastlede.gov. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or IM us on Facebook at New Castle County Police Department. If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the New Castle County Division of Police Victim Services Unit/ is available to offer you support and resources through (302)-395-8000.
The schedule opens with a 5-game homestead, as Miami will be followed by the Yankees. The Phils and Yankees will play two games in Philadelphia, followed by two more games at Yankee Stadium.
Seven of the Phillies' 10 games against 2019 division champion Atlanta will be in Philadelphia, with all of the games taking place in August.
In contrast, the Phillies will play 6 of their 10 games against 2019 World Series champion Washington in the Nation's Capital.
In interleague play, the Phils will face 4th-place Toronto six times, 3 in Canada, and 3 in Philadelphia. They'll host the Orioles and go to Tampa Bay for three games each, while the season series with the Yankees and Red Sox will be split 2 home/2 away.
The Phillies will conclude their regular season with a 6-game road trip to Washington and Tampa that ends on Sunday, September 27.