The Phillies are losing a couple of pitchers to the COVID injured list.
Philadelphia starters Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin have been placed on the list after having tested positive, shown signs of symptoms, or been identified as close contacts of someone with the virus.
Neither player traveled with the team to Seattle for their next series.
A vaccinated player on the COVID IL must receive clearance from MLB's Joint COVID Health and Safety Committee to be reinstated. Unvaccinated players cannot return until they submit two negative PCR tests.