A 22-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with violating Governor John Carney's State of Emergency declaration after he was caught in Newark trying to commit check fraud, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Newark Police, Khalil Davis attempted to deposit a fraudulent check in two separate accounts under to different names at the TD Bank in the 200 block of East Delaware Avenue around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Police said Davis previously deposited fraudulent checks in different accounts on March 11 and March 27 at the same bank. Authorities said an investigation revealed Davis's true identity was confirmed during an investigation, and he would travel to Delaware as a non-resident during the current emergency order to engage in check fraud.
Davis was charged with three counts identity theft, attempted theft over $1,500, three counts second-degree forgery, and failure to obey an emergency order-State of Emergency. He was released of his own recognizance.