A Philadelphia man was charged with identity theft for ordering a cellphone using a Newark resident's name and address, then trying to claim the package must have been delivered there unintentionally, city authorities said Thursday.
According to Newark Police, 19-year-old Kalil Aponte Lluberes had a cellphone delivered to a residence in the unit block of Plymouth Drive, but the homeowner discovered the delivery, in the homeowner's name, for a device he never ordered.
Authorities said Lluberes had placed a note on the resident's door asking the driver to leave the package on the front setup, but was arrested when the homeowner called police because Lluberes knocked on the door asking for the phone, trying to say it was delivered unintentionally to the wrong address.
An unknown accomplice was assisting in facilitating the theft, though police have not yet been able to identify him, they said.
Lluberes was charged with identity theft, attempted theft under $1,500, third-degree conspiracy. and third-degree criminal trespass. He was released on $15,500 unsecured bond.