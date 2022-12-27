A midday police pursuit up Philadelphia Pike ended with a crash in Claymont and a suspect under arrest.
Events unfolded around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022.
A Delaware State trooper was attempting to stop a car going northbound on Philadelphia Pike.
The suspect vehicle collided with an SUV which then struck a stone wall in front of Holy Rosary Church.
The car, dropping parts along the way including a wheel, continued up to Stockdale Avenue where it hit a parked trailer.
The driver fled but was quickly caught by troopers.
It's not known at this time why the suspect was fleeing.
No injuries were reported.