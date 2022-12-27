Philadelphia Pike Pursuit

Suspect vehicle crashed into a trailer on Stockdale Avenue

 Mike Phillips

A midday police pursuit up Philadelphia Pike ended with a crash in Claymont and a suspect under arrest.

Events unfolded around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022.

A Delaware State trooper was attempting to stop a car going northbound on Philadelphia Pike.

DSP Pike with crash

The suspect vehicle collided with an SUV which then struck a stone wall in front of Holy Rosary Church.

Philadelphia Pike Pursuit

Suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle in front of Holy Rosary Church

The car, dropping parts along the way including a wheel, continued up to Stockdale Avenue where it hit a parked trailer.

Philly Pike pursuit

suspect vehicle left a trail of car parts from Holy Rosary Church to Stockdale

The driver fled but was quickly caught by troopers.

It's not known at this time why the suspect was fleeing.

No injuries were reported.

