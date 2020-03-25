State health officials Wednesday said Philadelphia had recorded its first death caused by the novel coronavirus, marking another grim milestone as the state recorded at least 11 deaths and 1, 212 infections.
The Philadelphia victim is a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions, according to health officials.
Deeply saddened to report the first death of a Philadelphia resident related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of this person.— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 25, 2020
Those numbers are likely to rise as counties report their cases to the state health department.
Also on Wednesday, Delaware County officials said two residents died of the virus, the first deaths recorded in the county thus far. Meanwhile, Philadelphia recorded 90 new cases, bringing the number of confirmed infections in the city to at least 342.
Two of the other deaths happened in Northampton County in the Lehigh Valley. Two others happened in Allegheny County, home of Pittsburgh. Philadelphia County has reported one death, as have Montgomery, Lackawanna and Monroe counties.
Delaware had at least 115 cases as of Wednesday.
New Jersey has the vast majority of confirmed cases in our area. State health officials say at least 3,675 people there have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and at least 44 people have died.
Philadelphia's top health official urged everyone to remain vigilant and practice strict social distancing.
"Anyone you could come in contact with could have this infection, anyone," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Tuesday.
Here are all the cases in our area in which people have tested positive for the new coronavirus. This list will be updated. We also have a map and numbered list at the very bottom of this article.
Please note that figures released by states might differ from those released by individual counties, since counties sometimes release their numbers before the states have had time to add them to their official count.
Philadelphia
On Wednesday, state health officials said Philadelphia recorded its first novel coronavirus death. In addition, city officials said at least 342 people were infected.
Of those cases, 25 are health care workers.
Farley said the number of new cases reported Tuesday -- 77 -- was a little lower than it had been in previous days, but he didn't think that was good news.
Bad weather prevented some people from coming to the city's mass testing site outside Citizens Bank Park Monday, and Farley said the city had decided to cancel testing tomorrow. It will resume Thursday.
The region now has at least 20 testing sites for coronavirus, including the large drive-thru site in South Philadelphia. However, people must meet strict criteria to be tested.
Doctors must send you to testing at most sites. The Citizens Bank Park site is only for people with symptoms who are health care workers or are over age 50. The site is turning away people who do not meet the criteria.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a stay-at-home order for the entire city on Sunday, his most dramatic effort yet to to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order went into effect Monday at 8 a.m.
Saturday, Kenney said he and other members of the U.S. Council of Mayors have signed a letter to the federal government asking that $250 billion in federal aid be sent directly to cities, not to states.
"I think it's clear that the federal response has been deficient, with mixed messages and very slow actions," Kenney said.
Tuesday night, Schuylkill Navy officials canceled the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the largest high school rowing regatta in the world, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was scheduled for May 15 and May 16 on the Schuylkill River racecourse.
SEPTA also announced they were notified Tuesday that an employee who works at the headquarters in Philadelphia tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on March 19 and reported feeling ill. The employee quarantined at home and reported mild symptoms. It's SEPTA's first confirmed COVID-19 case. The employee does not work in a customer-facing job and the employee's co-workers were notified. SEPTA also said there was an additional cleaning in the area where the employee works.
Montgomery County, PA
Montgomery County was an early epicenter of the virus in Pennsylvania, with at least 159 cases as of Tuesday.
Officials in the county also have reported its first COVID-19-related death, a 72-year-old man from Abington Township. The man, who had been hospitalized for several days, died on Saturday.
Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said the county has moved to a "community spread model" when investigating new COVID-19 cases and will no longer report contact tracing or presumed route of exposure. This means health officials in the county are now assuming that any new COVID-19 case was exposed to it within Montgomery County.
A new testing site opened Saturday at Temple University's Ambler campus in Upper Dublin Township. Testing is by appointment only and was initially only be available to first responders, healthcare workers, people who are 65 years of age or older with a fever of 99.6 degrees or higher and people with a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher who are also experiencing respiratory symptoms such as coughing and and shortness of breath.
Since its opening, the site expanded the criteria to people who had known or suspected direct contact to a person with COVID-19, anyone with a recommendation from a doctor or healthcare provider and anyone experiencing a loss of taste, loss of smell and stomach issues.
Among the early cases diagnosed in the county is that of a 35-year-old police officer at the Lower Providence Police Department who lives in Perkiomen Township. Also among Montgomery County's cases are a cardiologist working at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's King of Prussia Specialty Care site who saw multiple patients during the week of March 1 after overseas travel, CHOP said.
Delaware County, PA
Two deaths and at least 80 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Delaware County.
The deceased were an 85-year-old man and 86-year-old woman, the county said in a press release Wednesday. Both had been hospitalized at the time of their death.
County officials did not offer many details and did not reveal where the man was hospitalized, but they said the woman died in a Montgomery County hospital and had been a resident in the Rosewood Garden Rehab and Nursing Center in Broomall.
Chester County's health department is helping Delaware County, which has no health department, respond to the outbreak.
Residents or organizations who want to donate protective and medical supplies and equipment to the county can call 1-800-253-3102 or email eoc@delcodes.org.
Chester County, PA
At least 41 people were reported as infected in Chester County. The county’s health department is reassuring residents that helping neighboring Delaware County will not affect service to Chester County residents.
"I do want to reassure all Chester County residents that this move will not in any way diminish the excellent services that our health department provides to us all," said Marian Moskowitz, chair of the Chester County Commissioners. "After all, we are all in this together."