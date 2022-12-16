A Philadelphia woman is in jail in Delaware in connection with a carjacking and stabbing in Lewes Thursday morning, December 15, 2022.
Delaware State Police say 27-year old Justice Bowser allegedly stabbed a 56-year old woman in the arm with an unknown object prior to taking her vehicle from the 17-thousand block of Valley Drive just before 6 a.m.
The victim told police there appeared to be a child in the vehicle with Bowser.
The vehicle was spotted a short time later on Route 1, but failed to pull over when police attempted a traffic stop.
Later in the morning the vehicle was tracked to Middletown where Bowser was arrested without incident. Troopers found a one year old relative of Bowser's in the vehicle.
Bowser is being held on $191,000 cash bond at Sussex Correctional Institution on the following charges:
- Assault First Degree
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon during Commission of a Felony
- Robbery First Degree
- Reckless Endanger First Degree
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child