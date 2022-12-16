Justice Bowser

 Delaware State Police

A Philadelphia woman is in jail in Delaware in connection with a carjacking and stabbing in Lewes Thursday morning, December 15, 2022.

Delaware State Police say 27-year old Justice Bowser allegedly stabbed a 56-year old woman in the arm with an unknown object prior to taking her vehicle from the 17-thousand block of Valley Drive just before 6 a.m.

The victim told police there appeared to be a child in the vehicle with Bowser.

The vehicle was spotted a short time later on Route 1, but failed to pull over when police attempted a traffic stop.

Later in the morning the vehicle was tracked to Middletown where Bowser was arrested without incident. Troopers found a one year old relative of Bowser's in the vehicle.

Bowser is being held on $191,000 cash bond at Sussex Correctional Institution on the following charges:

  • Assault First Degree 
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon during Commission of a Felony 
  • Robbery First Degree 
  • Reckless Endanger First Degree 
  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle 
  • Disregarding a Police Officer Signal
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child

