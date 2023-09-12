Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group Phish are bringing their summer tour to Dover next summer.
Phish announced they will host a four-day festival at the Woodlands outside Dover Motor Speedway on August 15-18, 2024, helping to fill the void left when the Firefly Music Festival paused for this year.
It will be the 12th festival for the group, with the last titled "Magnaball" taking place in August 2018 on the grounds of Watkins Glen International Speedway in New York.
The others have been held in Plattsburg, New York; Limestone, Maine; Volney, New York; Big Cypress, Florida; Coventry, Vermont, and Indio, California.
Phish's website they will eventually provide updates through their Phish Update email list.
The current quartet of Page McConnell, Jon Fishman, Trey Anastasio, and Mike Gordon comprise the group initially formed in 1983 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.
They've appeared in Philadelphia's Mann Center for the Performing Arts each of the past two years, including a July trip this year, but this will be their first concert stop in Delaware.