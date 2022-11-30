A Philadelphia man is facing a fine after he attempted to take a weapon through a TSA checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport, helping set a yearly record for most confiscations at that airport.
The 41st gun of the year was collected on Tuesday, with Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) officials saying the man appeared to take precautions, but did not follow the rules for transporting a gun on an aircraft.
“This individual had the proper paperwork and carrying case for his firearm, but he made a big mistake when he brought it to the security checkpoint when he should have taken it to the airline check-in counter to be declared and transported properly for his flight,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Philadelphia International Airport.
“It is important to know that you can travel with your firearm when it is done correctly, however bringing it to a checkpoint is never allowed because passengers should not have access to firearms during their flight. Hopefully this incident serves as a reminder to other firearm owners about the proper way to transport their firearm because we have seen too many guns showing up at our security checkpoints this year,” he added.
TSA officials had to shut down the checkpoint to deal with the gun, they did not say how long Tuesday's incident took to be resolved.
TSA offers details on how to property travel with a gun on their website.
Unloaded guns are permitted to be checked if they are in a hard-sided case and packed separately from ammunition. They are never permitted as a carry-on item.
The 41 guns tops the 39 firearms confiscated at PHL in 39, the range has been between 20-41 weapons since 2017.
Nationwide, 5,972 firearms were detected either on a person or in a carry-on bag, with 86% being loaded.
BWI set its own 7-year record in October, when 7 guns were found in a 10-day period. At that point, the TSA had reported 28 guns were found at the Baltimore-area airport.
“There seems to be a sudden epidemic of guns that travelers are bringing to our security checkpoints,” said Christopher Murgia, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maryland. “I don’t know exactly why this is happening, but what I do know is that it needs to stop.”
TSA officials said the most common excuse given by travelers is that they claim that they “forgot” that they had their loaded guns with them.