In a world of social distancing, the usually hands-on world of physical therapy is having to adjust, and it's turning to technology.
Premier Physical Therapy is one of many medical options turning to telehealth as an option for their clients looking to rehab from injuries.
In telehealth, a patient either communicates with their physical therapist via video or phone, instead of going into the clinic.
CEO Tom Windley, who is also a physical therapist, said they were already considering offering telehealth before COVID-19, and they're finding some advantages already.
"They're actually doing the exercises with the patient so that the patients have a real, live demonstration of the appropriate way to do that, so they can give them verbal feedback. They're teaching them some stretching and self-techniques that we otherwise wouldn't have to teach in the clinic."
The interactivity is actually testing some of Windley's own employees.
"One of my physical therapists that has done a lot of telehealth is talking about how he's getting a little sore in his muscles from working with so many patients and doing so many exercises with them. We're having fun with them, it's a great way to interact with our patients."
While outdoor physical activity has become far less prevalent with sports being cancelled and only a few activities like hiking, running, and jogging being allowed, Windley said they're finding some injuries from those doing almost nothing.
"One of the things that we're seeing quite a bit of now is people who don't normally sit at a computer all day for their job all day, are now sitting at a computer for meetings. We're starting to see overuse syndrome with sitting, postural issues, things of that nature."
If you're one of those people, Windley said they're trying to give people ideas on their Facebook page.
"Our physical therapists several times a week right now are posting videos on stretching routines and activity routines to keep yourself healthy at home."
If you do have an injury, Windley said don't hesitate to reach out, and you don't have to bother your primary care physician who could be stressed with people making COVID-19 related appointments.
"Physical therapists have direct access in Delaware. You can come directly to us without having seen any other health care professional first. We're trained to triage that individual and make sure our care is most appropriate, and if not, refer them to the most appropriate care."
If you're comfortable being around people and do want to visit their office, Windley said they've taken the extra steps of making sure social distancing procedures are in place, as much as possible, anyway.
"Glove use and hand-washing have been shown to be similar, so it depends on the scenario and what we're doing to whether we're wearing gloves, but our physical therapists and staff are wearing masks. That's an actual recent guideline adjustment they made a few weeks ago so we've been doing that."