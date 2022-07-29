Bill signings being held at ChristianaCare's Wilmington Hospital are rare, but it was important for lawmakers to be surrounded by the healthcare providers Senate Bill 300 is going to aid after Gov. John Carney signed it into law Friday.
The bill's primary sponsor, state Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Wilmington) was on hand to discuss SB300, which erases Delaware's previous mandatory reporting requirements when physicians here experience anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges. She called SB300's signing a "relief."
"By codifying that getting care, whether physical or mental, is not in-and-of-itself, a reportable event, we make clear that physicians can practice when they get care and have a condition successfully treated, creating an incentive--rather than a disincentive--to getting care, and getting it early," McBride said. "Sweeping mental health needs under the rug, pretending that our healthcare providers aren't people with the same healthcare needs as everyone else, doesn't help anyone. Indeed, it only puts our providers--and our patients--more at risk. And today, we change that."
The state's previous physician licensure and reporting policies were "draconian," McBride said, and even doctors can experience burnout, While previous rules created barriers for care, and she she said the reinforced harmful stereotypes and diminish patient safety.
Instead, a more empathetic approach, where healthcare providers are able to seek out the assistance they, as humans, need, said ChristianaCare's Chief Wellness Officer Dr. Heather Farley.
"We've worried for so long about our ability to get our physicians in the state the help that they need. Our physicians are humans as well, and they have all of the same struggles that anyone, as a human being, has," she said. "Now, they know that it's okay to reach out for that help that they need. So this is a really meaningful moment for us."
And the last three years have been nothing if not some of the most difficult for healthcare providers and frontline workers in the last 100 years. Governor John Carney recalled a mid-January COVID-19 press conference where healthcare workers appeared in submitted videos collected by the governor pleading with Delawareans to protect themselves and others and get their vaccines.
"We had a really tough go of it in the beginning of this year, back in January of 2022, probably the most stressful period over the two-and-a-half years of COVID-19-and there have been some extremely stressful days," Carney said. "You could hear the stress and anxiety of the physicians who recorded those videos, including the head of Emergency Medicine here at ChristianaCare. And they pleaded with Delawareans to do the things that they could do individually. Now it's our opportunity, to the credit of Senator McBride, to step up and to do something for those physicians to show them that we care."