Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.