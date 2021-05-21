No serious injuries were reported after a pick up truck smashed into H & K Tailoring located off the Concord Pike in Talleyville on Friday afternoon, May 21, 2021.
The accident was reported around 4:45 p.m. at the business located across the street from the Talleyville Fire Company, which responded immediately.
Due to the amount of structural damage to the building, Claymont Fire Company's Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) unit was called to the scene to provide shoring.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.