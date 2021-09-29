With the echoes of songs from Lizzo, The Killers, and Billie Eilish, no longer drifting through The Woodlands in Dover, it was time for a team of purple clad volunteers to move in.
On Monday, September 27, 2021, 60 volunteers from the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) began picking up after the tens of thousands of Firefly concert goers vacated the area around Dover International Speedway.
The cleanup effort benefits Code Purple by collecting tents, tarps, coolers, sleeping bags, clothing, and more, which are then cleaned and disbursed to those experiencing homelessness.
DelDOT spokesman C.R. McLeod said they recovered 12 truckloads of items that will be sorted out and donated to local homeless shelters.
"That's not trash, those are usable items," said McLeod.
It's the sixth year Code Purple has worked to recover items left behind and the fifth year they've been aided by DelDOT volunteers.
McLeod said they also retrieved unopened bottles of water and non-perishables, along with a perfectly good bicycle which will be donated.