The City of Newark's first pickleball and sand volleyball courts are part of the initial designs for Old Paper Mill Park unveiled at a public meeting Wednesday night.
Old Paper Mill Park is a 12.3 acre property across the street from the Newark Reservoir, that has been maintained primarily as an open field, but Newark City Council allocated $1.5 million to upgrade the park using money from the ARPA funds.
Included in the park design are six lighted pickleball courts, two sand volleyball courts, a multi-purpose grass soccer field, and a mowed grass trail along the back of the property.
There is also a proposed climbing structure and picnic tables, along with 103 parking spaces, which could be used for both that park, and the popular reservoir and Preston's Playground across the street.
Newark's first foray into pickleball comes as New Castle County recently installed pickleball-specific courts at Glasgow Park, and programs at the various YMCAs often have overflow crowds.
Sand Volleyball has only been an option in Newark on the University of Delaware campus, with the courts specifically including a warning they are for students and staff only. One of those were eliminated when the Rodney dorms were torn down and replaced by Hillside Park, which did not include sport courts.
The grass field will add to Newark's portfolio, and could help with city-run youth and adult sport programs.
Newark officials took questions and concerns from residents during Wednesday's meeting, including the potential noise coming from the pickleball courts during the late evening hours when the lights are on.
The city is expected to finalize the plan in July, with city staff reviewing the cost estimate in August.
If all goes to plan, construction of Old Paper Mill Park could begin during the summer or fall of 2023, in one, or potentially multiple, stages.