It took rescue crews from three different fire companies about an hour to remove the driver of a pickup from the wreckage of his vehicle on Monday morning, November 8, 2021.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on northbound I-95 underneath the Route 1 flyover ramps.
Delaware State Police said the pick up truck drifted out of the right lane and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped on the right shoulder, and became wedged between the rig and the retaining wall.
New Castle County paramedics treated the 49-year old driver during the extrication process, and he was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition with what police described as lower extremity injuries.
The driver, who was not identified, was also cited by troopers for driving with a suspended license.
While rescue crews were operating, northbound traffic was reduced to using just the left shoulder which resulted in a four mile back up.