Twist'd Tomato opened in Pike Creek in January and in just a couple of months found itself making pizzas in a pandemic.
With two of his bar locations closed due to coronavirus restrictions, Twist'd Tomato owner Justin Dougherty and his staff are not only making meals for pick-up or free delivery, but they're also making special deliveries to help feed first responders.
On Thursday Dougherty teamed up with a former classmate at St. Marks High School who is now an officer within the Delaware Department of Corrections to provide lunch to the staff at the Baylor Women's Correctional Institution.
"And he said 'we would take some out of our employee fund' and I said well I'll match that," said Dougherty. "So we actually went 50/50."
The result: a dozen pizzas, two tomato pies, four-hundred boneless chicken wings, five trays of salad and four trays of baked ziti.
"Most people consider correctional officers...on the back line not the front line," said Dougherty, but he disagrees.
"They're also risking their lives and risking their health to keep things safe."
Dougherty said he's brought food to Wilmington Police, Delaware State Police Troop 2, the county 9-1-1 center and Christiana ER.
Dougherty said his grandfather was a state trooper and taught him to give back when he had the chance.
"I guess it was just ingrained in me to help out."
He said he hadn't realized before how much happiness a thing like a pizza could bring to people until stopping by the hospital.
"And all the nurses removed their masks smiling ear to ear and then numerous Facebook posts and texts back to us thanking us for two minutes to break their 'hell' for the day.