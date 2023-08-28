Delaware State Police and local lawmakers are looking at ways to interrupt so-called unsanctioned car meets that are damaging property, fraying nerves, and led to a shooting death earlier this month in Red Lion.
The latest event took place Saturday night, August 26, 2023, at Pike Creek Shopping Center.
Video provided to WDEL and other media outlets showed cars doing burnouts, donuts, and drifting across the parking lot.
Dozens of cars were parked in the lot and some people stood on top of a van owned by Tiger Kicks Martial Arts.
An anonymous caller to the WDEL Newsroom early Sunday morning said it was out of control.
"Littering the streets with alcohol bottles, one car went into the property in front of Edge Fitness," said the caller. "It could be heard over a mile away at Polly Drummond Hill Road going down Linden Hill Road."
The caller was also critical of the amount of time it took for police to arrive to break it up.
The events are called unsanctioned because property owners have not approved of the gatherings.
An incident on August 20th at the Delaware Logistics Center in Red Lion resulted in a shooting which killed 17-year old Aaikeem Korden-Brown.
State Representative Mike Ramone, R- Pike Creek, Newark area, said after similar behavior at past car meets on local roadways, law enforcement, the Attorney General's Office and lawmakers were able to develop a response plan. Those rules, however, may be difficult to impose on an unsanctioned gathering in a parking lot off the roadways.
"It's an accident waiting to happen, it's a little bit of chaos and it's just getting to the point where they're just trying to create something they can put on Facebook or whatever these social media things are just to get attention and get hits," Ramone said. "But they're being dangerous and they're going to hurt somebody."
"Because that's the next step they're taking, we need to meet together and figure out the next step that we can take to stop it."
Ramone said he and his colleagues are hoping to schedule a town hall meeting in September.