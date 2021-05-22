If you have a hard time getting access to the Internet, help is available....from Delaware's public libraries.
The Device Loaning component of the Telehealth Kiosk and Device Loaning Initiative lends Delawareans computers and Wifi hotspots for a week at a time, said Nick Martin with the Delaware Division of Libraries.
"Almost all public libraries in Delaware now are able to loan out (Google) Chromebooks and hotspots--Wifi hotspots--that you can actually loan out like you would a library book and take back home with you," said Martin.
Martin said he's confident the computers won't be abused.
"We have our warranties in place and all those good things, but we really trust our patrons, that they're gonna take care of these devices, because at the end of the day, we're there to help them, and we want to be able to extend these services for as long as possible," said Martin.
The other part of the program involves kiosks where library-goers can access the worldwide web for things like virtual doctor's or lawyer's appointments and job interviews--3 kiosks are up and running now in Sussex County, with more coming to Kent and New Castle Counties this summer, and you can find out more at lib.de.us.