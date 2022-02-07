The Delaware court system is experimenting with allowing cellphones in some courthouses.
According to officials, the pilot program kicking off Monday, February 7, 2022, allows members of the public to bring their cellphones into certain facilities, including Family Court and Justice of the Peace Court.
Specifically, the new allowance is restricted to Family Court in Kent and Sussex counties as well as Justice of the Peace courts 3 and 17 in Georgetown and Justice of the Peace Court 11 in New Castle.
“The courts must strike a delicate balance between the needs of security and decorum, and access to justice,” said Family Court Chief Judge Michael K. Newell. “And with the increased reliance on cell phones in our everyday lives, the time seemed right to revisit our longstanding cell phone policy. We are optimistic that this new pilot program to allow the public to bring in cell phones – with appropriate limits – will prove beneficial to both the public and the courts by making a trip to the courthouse less burdensome while maintaining a level of safety. I am pleased Family Court is a part of this effort.”
Cellphones have been prohibited inside Delaware courts since 2005 unless special permission was granted prior. A year-long study by a Judicial Branch Committee led by Newell and Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz Jr. found that allowing cellphones and tablets into state courthouses would "enhance access to justice for those that depend on them for work and family matters and for self-represented litigants."
The public will still be prohibited from recording audio and video or taking photos with the devices, and they must be silenced while in a courtroom. They will, however, be allowed to photograph or scan non-confidential court documents or files in the clerks' office.
A judicial officer who deems there's cause for concern could direct the devices be secured in a tear-proof pouch temporarily, until the end of court proceedings.
Rules may be adjusted throughout the duration of the pilot program, officials said. If the program goes well, the allowance could be expanded to other facilities.
You can read the report issued by the committee here: