The effect of a recent ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline is rippling through the petroleum markets and down to the gas pump.
GasBuddy head petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan told WDEL's Peter MacArthur on WDEL's Del-AWARE the importance of Colonial's operations can't be overstated.
"This is a critical artery to the nation's pipeline infrastructure," said De Haan. "Tens of millions of Americans all the way from Mississippi to New Jersey in some way receive gasoline and other products: airports receiving jet fuel, commercial trucking companies receive diesel."
De Haan said the major concern is the timeline for getting operations back up and running.
"This is not just one pipeline, this is four pipelines that make the bulk of this up, all of them shut down," said De Haan. "We have absolutely no idea when any of them are going to return to service."
In an update issued at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, May 10, 2021, Colonial said it's dedicating vast resources to restoring pipeline operations quickly and safely.
"Segments of our pipeline are being brought back online in a stepwise fashion, in compliance with relevant federal regulations and in close consultation with the Department of Energy, which is leading and coordinating the Federal Government’s response.
"Restoring our network to normal operations is a process that requires the diligent remediation of our systems, and this takes time. In response to the cybersecurity attack on our system, we proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our IT systems. To restore service, we must work to ensure that each of these systems can be brought back online safely."
The ransomware attack occurred Friday, May 7, 2021.
According to AAA, gas prices in Delaware are up about a dime over the past week.