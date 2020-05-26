A 23-year-old pizza delivery driver was shot in the arm in Dover Sunday night, city authorities said Tuesday.
According to Dover Police, the driver was making a delivery at the Woodmill Apartments around 10 p.m. on May 24, 2020, when he was approached by two men who demanded money.
The victim explained he had no money, and refused their further demands for his car keys. He was shot in the arm, and both suspects fled on foot. The victim drove himself to an area hospital, where he was treated and released for a single gunshot wound.
Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is urged to contact Dover Police at 302.736.7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.