A pizza delivery driver who only wanted to help probably won't be as trusting after what happened to him in Felton over the weekend.
The Sal's Pizza driver was heading westbound on Midstate Road after a delivery Saturday night when he saw a car on the side of the road with its hood up and flashers on, and a woman standing nearby flagged him down, Delaware State Police said.
The woman said something was wrong with the car's battery, but when the driver stopped to help, a man got out of the car and jammed an unknown object into the driver's back, demanding he empty his pockets.
The suspects drove off with the victim's wallet, cell phone and money, and police only have a limited description of them and their car.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Troop 3, Detective Blomquist at 302.697.4454.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com