State officials tell WDEL News they are monitoring reports of a plane in Texas that is preparing to fly an unknown number of migrants to Delaware, and they are mobilizing in the event of their arrival.
The flight is thought to be headed to Georgetown.
If the flight does arrive state officials said they will welcome the migrants to Delaware, take them to a state facility, feed them, and give them a wellness check.
A group of 50 migrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, September 14th, on flights arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis out of Texas.
"It's somewhat tongue in cheek, but it's true, if you sent to Delaware, or Martha's Vineyard, or some of these places, that border would be secured the next day," DeSantis said in Jacksonville in December, 2021.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.