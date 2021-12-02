The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will hold a virtual public meeting on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 6 p.m. to update the motoring public on the current status of the I-95 Restore the Corridor project.
DelDOT spokesman C. R. McLeod said they'll walk through the timeline for the next couple of weeks as the I-95 rehabilitation work transitions from Phase 1 to Phase 2.
"We'll have maps and images of what's going to be impacted especially with these upcoming closures," said McLeod, "and also what ramps will be opening and closing as a result of this work."
Traffic in both directions that currently only uses the southbound lanes of travel will be switched to the rehabbed northbound lanes.
McLeod said that will be good news for gaining access into Wilmington.
"This will reopen the I-95 northbound Delaware Avenue ramp," said McLeod. "That is actually the busiest ramp going into the City of Wilmington in either direction."
Flipping that traffic from one side to the other is not an easy task.
"It's actually a fairly complex process we have to undertake to move the traffic, set new barrier walls, make sure all of the signage is in the correct place, striping is in place on the roadway," said McLeod.
And McLeod said they will apply lessons learned from Phase 1 to facilitate a safe transition to Phase 2.
"We are going to be putting pavement markings down during these closures, making sure that we've got adequate signage," said McLeod. "Really trying to ensure we've taken all those necessary steps from what we've learned through this first phase of the project."
The transition gets underway on Monday night, December 6, 2021.
The meeting can be accessed on the project website, www.restorethecorridor.com. The meeting will be recorded and made available for later viewing on the website.