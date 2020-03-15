There are mixed messages when it comes to the status of some of the major recreation and fitness centers in the Wilmington region in response to COVID-19.
Under the "strong urging" of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Chester, Delaware, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties have started to see many "non-essential" services close including community recreation centers, gyms, and yoga/spin studios.
As part of this, Chester and Delaware County YMCAs have both announced they are closed, with Chester stating it is at least for the next two weeks, while Delaware County went with until further notice.
In the state of Delaware and neighboring Cecil County, Maryland, the YMCAs were still listed as open on Sunday morning.
On their special COVID-19 update page, Delaware's YMCAs explained what they were doing to protect their members.
- We use hospital-grade cleaning solutions and are significantly increasing our cleaning frequency of high-traffic areas and high-touch items, including doorknobs, exercise equipment, locker rooms, phones, banisters, tabletops, handrails, and toys.
- We are increasing our signage and messaging across all channels to continue to build awareness and adherence to Department of Health general health and flu prevention guidelines.
- Disinfectants are available for wiping down YMCA equipment. Please wipe down your equipment after you complete your workout.
While Delaware's YMCAs are open, the Siegel Jewish Community Center in Wilmington has announced they are closed for the next two weeks.
In terms of outdoor parks, Delaware's remain open, but both county and state parks in Chester and Delaware County are closed, including Ripley Creek and Nottingham Parks. Maryland's outdoor state parks are also still open.