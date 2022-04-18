New Castle County plans on holding a memorial service at Glasgow Park on May 11, 2022, to honor the more than 1,300 county residents who have died as a result of COVID-19.
Carey Corbin with New Castle County said there are several elements to the service and the memorial including attendance by representatives from a number of faith based organizations.
"We're going to present a memorial bench, and we're also going to have the memorial garden, the flag garden there, and we're going to be opening the memorial gallery," said Corbin.
County residents who lost loved ones due to the pandemic can create the flags by stopping at county libraries, recreation centers, or government buildings.
"They can customize it for their loved one and then return it and we will include it in the garden," said Corbin. "We also wanted to give people an opportunity to submit photos of their loved one that we would then take and create a beautiful memorial photo gallery that they could visit."
Photos need to be submitted by Friday, April 22nd.