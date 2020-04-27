Victory Gardens were popular during both World Wars as a way for families to grow their own vegetables while allowing farm grown food to go to the troops.
Now, with the nation fighting a different kind of battle against the coronavirus, Victory Gardens are making a comeback and the Del-Mar-Va Council of the Boy Scouts of America is joining in the effort.
The Council is making two dozen 10-foot by 20-foot garden plots available to the public at their Akridge Scout Reservation in Dover.
Council Scout Executive Robert Nakagawa said the plots are meant to promote family self-reliance.
"And in 30, 60, 90 days create quite an abundance of food," said Nakagawa. "While it doesn't solve their financial challenges it would at least relieve a signficant portion of food on the table."
For the scouts it's an opportunity to learn about gardening while giving back.
"We just felt that this would be a great opportunity for our scouts to get involved to do something and share the food that we produce that we don't need with the Food Bank," said Nakagawa.
5th District Commissioner for Kent County Levy Court Jody Sweeney said gardening can be therapeutic and the plots will be laid out to provide social distancing between gardeners.
Levy Court said a number of companies are providing support in the form of seeds and plants including Clark Seed in Kenton, Willey Farms in Smyrna and Rose Valley Greenhouse in Dover.
Sweeney said he chipped in with a $250 donation to cover the cost for the first eight families requesting garden plots, and an additional $50 for seeds.
Participating families will also receive assistance from a team of gardening educators including retired members of the Delaware Department of Agriculture, and Agriculture Extension agents from the University of Delaware and Delaware State University.
The plots are available for $25 each and so far over half are spoken for.