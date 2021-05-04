Batter up! America's pastime returns to Wilmington Tuesday.

"Life's just not life as we know it without baseball," Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki told WDEL ahead of Opening Day at Frawley Stadium.

To open their season, the Blue Rocks--2019 Carolina League champions while affiliated with the Kansas City Royals and and now, after a year off due to the pandemic, affiliated with the Washington Nationals as part of the Northern Division's High-A East League--were set to take on the Aberdeen IronBirds with the first pitch set for 7:05 p..m.

"There is something wholesome when you see baseball and you see the stadium filled with people and tons of kids," Purzycki said. "It's really a marvelous product as far as I'm concerned, because sure it's there for baseball lovers, but it's also there for kids...They've got so much entertainment for youngsters. It's a great family event. It's very wholesome and I think it just reflects well on the way you feel about the overall health of the city."

The Blue Rocks are an institution, according to Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sarah Willoughby, and important not just to the economic health of the Wilmington Riverfront, but the city as a whole.

"[The return of the Blue Rocks] is definitely one one of the signs it's getting back to some type of new normal for us. We may not be where we were, but at least there's more activities we can do as a community," Willoughby said. "Even out-of-state fans can come and visit. [Frawley Stadium] is one of the great anchors. We have the whole riverfront with all the restaurants, and the Riverwalk, and the ice cream and mini-golf...dinner even on Market Street, there's a lot of activities they can do before a game so, again, it's just that big anchor for the whole city."

The return of baseball--and the crowds it will bring--comes at a time when it's most needed, as small businesses around Delaware and across the country continue to struggle to survive as the world claws its way out of the pandemic.

"I'm just concerned for our restaurants. I've seen a number of them going out of business. I see a number of them hanging on by just a shoestring. Trying to find ways to support them and help, I think that would be huge for our community...If anything, that hurts me the most. Wilmington and New Castle County, before COVID, were really just gangbusters on amazing new restaurants coming in," Willoughby said. "As they're trying to stay open versus closing, [finding staff is] going to be challenging and I don't know how warm and fuzzy society is going to be to restaurants, because social media has already started with people attacking restaurants for the slow service, and it's sad. I mean, we've got to be compassionate. We've got to work with our whole community and bring us all back together."

While there are still many obstacles and challenges which lie ahead, Purzycki said the return of baseball is a good sign that the world is healing.

"It really is funny, of course I think of everything in the context of the pandemic, but I just look at this return as a healthful sign of our society, of our community, separately, apart from the pandemic, and what that means as we try to weather it," Purzycki said. "From someone with the responsibilities in helping the city, to see that kind of activity taking place makes you feel really good about prospects for the future, and for the overall sense of optimism for our city."

Even better news, both knew the objectively correct answer to which is the best mascot among the Blue Rocks' three main characters.

"Oh goodness, I hate picking between those mascots but I have to say I love Mr. Celery, because Mr. Celery means we're scoring," Willoughby said.

"You have to take Mr. Celery," Purzycki added.