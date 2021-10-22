Thirteen days after a University of Delaware sophomore allegedly attacked a fellow student, survivors of sexual abuse gathered on campus to share their stories, and attempt to heal.
A candlelight vigil was held in front of Memorial Hall Thursday night, where four University of Delaware students told their stories of abuse, and recovery, in between musical performances.
The final speaker of the night was senior Emma Burrows, who did not directly reference the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity that the now-suspended Brendan Freyre was a member of when he allegedly assaulted his victim, but made a strong implication that she had a similar story to what happened on October 8, 2021.
"Last year, I was raped by a member of a recognized fraternity on our campus, that is currently involved in an investigation for harming another woman. Even though I cannot say the name of this fraternity for legal reasons, you might feel like I did when I found out. When I realized that a member of the same fraternity had done such terrible things to another woman, I was mad."
In front of University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis, and a few hundred members of the greater community, Burrows questioned the university's response last year.
"If UD had taken me more seriously when I reported being raped, would this have happened? The answer is I don't know, I truly don't. Because people always do bad things, but that doesn't make it be okay for the University of Delaware's response to our concerns to be 'I don't know."
The senior said she wanted action a year ago, and got nothing, something that has begun to change, as seen by the vigil, which had the assistance of the University of Delaware's media services department.
"One year ago, when I asked about the fraternity's continued good standing on campus, I was told 'there's nothing we could do.' When I wasn't able to sleep or eat, and I needed mental health services, I was told 'there's nothing we can do.' But now I truly believe that because all of us have made our voices heard, the administration at UD is finally listening."
Burrows went on to address her fellow survivors, offering them three pieces of advice:
"Talk to someone. You're not a burden for sharing your assault with friends or family. The person who assaulted you is the person to blame because it was their actions, not yours. You are the only person who was hurt, and you need help. Please consider talking to a friend, a teacher, or a co-worker, if you haven't already.
"Be kind to yourself. Trauma happens fast, and it leaves you to pick up the pieces for a much longer time. I have healed a lot over the past year, but the day after our protest on Main Street, I laid in bed at midnight trying to go to sleep, and couldn't until 5 a.m. You'll have moments like this, where the wounds feel fresh again, but be kind to yourself, because you're a human.
"And finally, don't give up. What has gotten me through the last few weeks is knowing that I overcame what I have, and I can do it again. And you can overcome this too, again and again."
Burrows finished by saying she was proud of victims and survivors who showed up at the vigil.
"I would like to say something to all survivors of sexual assault listening to me right now, I am very sorry that someone did that to you. I don't what exactly happened to you, but you did nothing wrong. You are in no way responsible for what happened to you, but you are very responsible for your strength in coming here."
Bonnie Trelease said she remembers packing for freshman years, and certain items were just as important as extra sheets and a toothbrush.
"As a female, self-defense items are a college essential. I never thought I'd have to use them. I convinced myself nothing would ever happen to me. Perhaps that's why my Taser and pepper spray were left behind in my dorm room when I did face my assaulter."
Her message to sexual assault victims was to try to avoid self-blame.
"For the people out there who have experienced abuse, I want to leave you with this: In a world that chews women up and spits them out, please know, it is not your fault."
Raegan Blanford said she was assaulted just two weeks before the protest march on Main Street about the initial response to Freyre's alleged assault. She had second thoughts about going, until she got there.
"I ended up going in hopes I would regain some of the control, dignity, and pride that this man took away from me, but I ended up getting something much greater, a support system. The amount of women who came together and held me as I cried, was empowering."
Blanford said the strength of healing and support has only continued over the past week, and blossomed with Thursday night's gathering.
"It's seeing people who are feeling the same thing that I am, and having them squeeze my hand, and tell me it will be alright. I wish that feeling for everyone here right now."
Audrey Keen focused on the challenges women face in society.
"Women are scared. We are scared that no matter what we say, we will be silenced, laughed at, or worse. This idea that women are constantly at fault for what happens to them is well reinforced in society. Because of this, we tend to force ourselves to ignore the little things -- the unwanted touch, the questionable comments -- until it is too late."
She told a story about needing to tell a friend about an interaction she had had with a man in recent days, when the support she wanted, didn't come her way.
"Halfway through my story, they said 'well that's awful, but what were you wearing?' The effects of gender-based violence have made their way into our friendships, our relationships, and our everyday lives. It shouldn't have mattered what I had been wearing that day, but someone I considered a friend decided the outfit I was wearing that day was more important than my basic human right to my own body."
Those in attendance also heard from Assistant Director for Victim Advocacy Student Wellness, & Health Promotion Angela Seguin, and Dr. Jennifer Naccarelli, Associate Professor and Associate Chair of the Women & Gender Studies Department on support systems available on campus.
In recent days, UD Students have issued a list of demands to on and off campus officials looking for change in how sexual assault cases are handled in Delaware, and eventually, the nation.