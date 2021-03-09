Delaware continues to roll out its allocated COVID-19 vaccinations, and Governor John Carney said Tuesday, while there are challenges still ahead, it was a week of good news.
"One of our major focuses and biggest challenges, frankly, is getting an equitable distribution of the vaccine across our state," the governor said. "You've heard me say before that our goal is simple, fast, and fair."
More than 1.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delaware, and now the state is working on vaccinations. Of Delaware's population, 170,000 are at least partially vaccinated, including 106,000 seniors and 63,000 non-seniors, like educators and first responders. About 62,000 seniors remain on the state's waiting list, hoping to get their first dose of vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said the state continues to focus its efforts on those areas that are underserved and harder to reach.
"On the fair side of things, we are pleased to say that our efforts by Community Health Services to go into neighborhoods and work on smaller events, targeting underserved communities, has led to vaccination of over 2,200 people so far," she said. "We are ramping up our efforts--ourselves, and with a number of partners--to have over 20 events this coming week, again, to really meet members of the community where they are. So we're excited about being able to make progress. We know we still have a lot of work to do, but we feel like we're on the right path there."
Phase 1b workers--law enforcement, firefighters, correctional officers, and other first responders--who hadn't received their vaccination on first-pass are being rounded up to try and reach as many of those individuals as possible. Additionally, officials are getting some help from Westside Health and the Department of Agriculture to reach some of those populations, including migrant farm workers who still need vaccinations while working in close conditions or in close proximity to the public. And the efforts won't stop there, she said.
"We are really excited to get started with the vaccination of frontline grocery store workers this week and, next, public transit--bus drivers, Amtrak workers, postal service--those who are interacting either with the public or closely with each other," she said. "There are a number of folks in higher education, colleges, universities, who are doing face-to-face learning, or who work on-site on campuses right now, either with difficulty social distancing, interacting with the public, interacting with students, like food service...It is not all individuals in higher education, who are in [Phase] 1b, but those who are at higher risk...will soon have an opportunity for a vaccination. Additionally, there's folks in other manufacturing of critical supplies to fight COVID, like PPE and pharmaceuticals, who are also going to be able to receive vaccines soon."
Another big push will be a focus on educators and school staff, who Carney said states have been challenged by the federal government to get them one dose of vaccine by the end of March to get them back to teaching in classrooms.
"The president of the United States, President Joe Biden, our own former United States Senator, has challenged all the states to finish off vaccinating our educators, school personnel, and so we're going to really lean into that effort, as we have been" Carney said. "We have about a third of our educators who want to, need to get vaccinated--about 5,500 vaccinated. We intend to do the other two thirds really quickly over the next couple of weeks, so that by the end of the month, we will meet the president's objective of getting educators fully vaccinated in our state."
There was also some concern from the administration about vaccine hesitancy, and Carney said people who might be worried should crowd source.
"I do have concern about...a pretty big significant percentage of our state, people in our state who are hesitant to get vaccinated," Carney said. "Concerns may be about the speed with which the the vaccines were approved in the first place; concerned maybe with some of the science; concerned about whether it might keep them from work...I would encourage you to talk to your friends, neighbors, family members who have been vaccinated. It's incredible, as I go to these clinics, to see how just over-the-moon excited people are to get this life-saving vaccine. We have lots of information to share with you to encourage you to [get vaccinated,] but the best thing you can do is just talk to your friends, family members, and others who have been vaccinated, and then to think about the difference it can make in your life."
What are those differences? Rattay had a list of new guidance from the CDC, released on Monday, March 8, 2021, about what those who are now fully vaccinated can do, including gather with one another without masks or social distancing.
A "fully vaccinated" person is anyone who's received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single Johnson & Johnson dose more than two weeks ago, she said. Ratty noted being vaccinated doesn't mean you can't catch and spread COVID-19, only that it eliminates the most serious side effects, including hospitalization and death.
"The science is also beginning to show you're less likely to be able to carry and spread the vaccine," she said. "Given that, some good news is those considered fully vaccinated can now visit with others who are fully vaccinated, with no mask and no social distancing, so that might be a group of four to six friends who might want to play cards or have some kind of special gathering like that, if everybody's fully vaccinated. That's fine."
She said spending time with a single household of unvaccinated individuals without makss and without social distancing also qualifies as appropriate as long as everyone present is low risk.
"Meaning, none of those with chronic underlying conditions or not over age 65," Rattay said. "So that's good news for grandparents [who've been vaccinated] who want to visit their grandchildren and their children again, though we ask to be just with a single household."
Those who have been vaccinated still need to wear a mask, social distance in public, and avoid gatherings of multiple households, Rattay noted.
To read more about the new CDC guidance, click here.