Newark Police said one person is in custody following an incident that shut down a portion of Route 273 at Marrows Road on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 for nearly three hours.
Police officials around 12:45 p.m. said they were looking for a suspicious person in the 1000 block of Ogletown Road (Route 273), and called in Delaware State Police to assist in shutting down the roadway.
The road was reopened around 3:35 p.m.
Newark Police said there was no known threat to the public, but have not released any further information.
Members of the Delaware State Fire Marshals Office were also at the scene.