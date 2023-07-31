The first Tuesday of August traditionally is the annual National Night Out, and this year is no exception.
National Night Out officially began 40 years ago, in 1984. Citizens were encouraged to leave their outdoor lights on to send a message to the criminal element.
Over the years, National Night Out evolved into full-blown community get-togethers and parties with food and entertainment. But, according to New Castle County Police Corporal Michael McNasby, it has not strayed from its purpose.
"It sends our officers out there for a very positive event. It really lets the public see what their local department has to offer," McNasby said. In the County's case, this would include the Behavioral Health Unit, the Crisis Negotiation Team and more services and special units.
"We obviously want people to trust us, to approach us and come forward so we can work together to solve crimes and build that trust between the community and the police department," McNasby added.
Other Delaware departments are also hosting national night out events - click here
New Castle County Police:
The New Castle County Division of Police invites you to participate in the 40th annual National Night Out (NNO).
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
- When? – August 1, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where? Kirk Middle School. 140 Brennen Drive, Newark, DE 19713
- What can I expect at NNO? Join the New Castle County Division of Police for food, games, fun, static displays, police vehicles, K9 demo, Mounted Patrol, community resources, and more.
- Questions? Just call our Community Services Unit at (302) 395-8050.
The Community Services Unit will also be handing out a limited supply of book bangs. These will be available to children at the event, first come, first serve!
Newark Police:
Our eighth annual National Night Out will be in just a few weeks – Tuesday August 1, 2023 from 6 pm – 8 pm on Academy Street, between East Main Street and East Delaware Avenue.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Together, we are making that happen.
From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, neighbors throughout Newark and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.
The event provides a chance for the public to meet and interact with local first responders and to learn about what they do on a daily basis. Agencies will be showcasing some of their equipment and specialized units.
The following agencies have confirmed their attendance:
- Newark Police DepartmentUniversity of Delaware Police Department
- Animal Control
- Crisis Negotiations Team
- Communications – Command Post Vehicle
- Evidence Detection Unit
- K-9 Unit
- Police Athletic League
- SWAT
- Traffic Unit – Motorcycles
- Victim Services
- Delaware Natural Resources Police – Parks
- Delaware Natural Resources Police – Fish & Wildlife
- Delaware Department of Correction Probation & Parole
- Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company
- University of Delaware Emergency Care Unit
- New Castle County Emergency Medical Services Paramedics
- Delaware Air National Guard
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Delaware Department of Transportation – Pedestrian Safety
The following events are scheduled to take place:
- 6:30 pm – 7:00 pm – Newark PD K9 Unit demonstration
- 7:15 pm – 7:45 pm – Aetna HHL fire prevention and vehicle extrication demonstrations
- 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – Newark PAL trailer with games and activities for kids
Music will be provided by Sam Capolongo – https://www.samcapolongo.com/
The UD Creamery truck will sell their legendary locally made ice cream.
Dover Police:
The Dover Police Department will once again bring the National Night Out to the Dover community on Tuesday, August 1st from 6-8pm. The event brings the Dover Police Department, along with several emergency agencies and military personnel to one place where the public can bring their families to meet and greet local heroes and see the equipment used in their jobs while forming a positive relationship with the community. In addition to appearances and demonstrations by these agencies, Night Out will feature fun activities for all ages along with food and beverages for all while supplies last.
The venue for the event will be Dover High School at 1 Dover High Drive, Dover, DE.
The National Night Out provides a variety of agencies with an opportunity to show our citizens what services they provide, the vehicles and equipment they use, and a chance to interact with personnel in a relaxed atmosphere.