A California man is charged with robbing a Prices Corner-area bank, just before he became a customer.
44-year-old McRoberts Williams gave a holdup note to a teller at the Wells Fargo Bank on Old Capitol Trail around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Delaware State Police said.
Williams got an undisclosed amount of cash, and as he was leaving the scene on foot, he made a deposit at an ATM outside the building.
Troopers responding to the robbery call spotted Williams behind the Prices Corner Shopping Center and arrested him.
He's being held at the Howard Young Prison on a 2nd-degree robbery count.