Delaware State Police are asking for your help identifying an alleged car thief.
The suspect is wanted in connection with a car theft and several attempted car thefts at Scotti Muffler Center on South Governors Avenue in Dover on or about April 9th, police said.
He's described only as male, wearing a black hoodie with red-and-white letters on the front, a red shirt under the hoodie, jean shorts and tan work boots with black tops.
Anyone with information can call Det. S. Nash with the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Unit at 302.698.8444.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .