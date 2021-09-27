A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Wilmington Sunday night, marking the third victim shot and the second to die over the weekend in the city, authorities announced Monday.
According to Wilmington Police, Tyrell Lewis was gunned down in the 2200 block of North Spruce Street around 10:15 p.m. on September 26, 2021. This was all the information provided by authorities about this incident.
This shooting came on the heels of a Saturday afternoon shooting in the 400 block of North Monroe Street which claimed the life of 29-year-old Tyaire Anderson around 1 p.m., and a Sunday morning shooting in the Quaker Hill section of the city in the 700 block of North Washington Street around 2:20 a.m. That second incident sent a 47-year-old man to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Mackenzie Kirlin at 302.576.3653 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.