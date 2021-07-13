A Houston, Delaware, man is facing a litany of charges after Delaware Sate Police said he led them on a chase through Rehoboth Beach, all while armed and with his 1-year-old son in the rear of the vehicle.
According to authorities, a trooper on patrol running a check on Christopher Johnson Jr., 28, discovered his license was suspended and there was a warrant for his arrest in Kent County.
When police attempted to pull Johnson over, authorities said he ignored their attempts to stop him, continuing to travel along Rehoboth Avenue Extended and only eventually pulling over after turning onto Baltimore Street.
Police said Johnson then ignored orders to exit the vehicle and get on the ground, and instead began walking toward the officer, at which point he was "tased," according to police, and taken into custody.
A Polymer 80 Incorporated 9mm handgun was recovered from the vehicle and his child was discovered secured in the rear seat. The child was turned over to a family member at the scene.
Johnson was charged with disregarding a police officer signal, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while suspended, and resisting arrest. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $170,000 cash bond.