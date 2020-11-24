Two juveniles were arrested by New Castle County Police and charged in a recent murder just south of the Wilton community.
Police handcuffed the juveniles on November 17, 2020, two days after the fatal shooting in broad daylight on Ashley Drive.
One juvenile is being held on more than $1 million cash bail. A second juvenile was released on $21,000 unsecured bail.
In that shooting, the victim was transported to an area hospital but, despite life-saving efforts, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The victim has not been identified.
“Yet another senseless killing of a young man and sadly committed by juveniles who have altered their course of life. I am grateful that our detectives worked tirelessly to solve this sad case and provide much needed answers to the victim’s family.” said New Castle County Police Chief Col. Vaughn Bond Jr. in a written statement.
The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing as police search for additional suspects. New Castle County Division of Police are asking anyone with video surveillance within that time frame or information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Jennifer Escheman at 302.395.8110 or Jennifer.Escheman@newcastlede.gov. Tipsters may also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.