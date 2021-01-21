A suspect was arrested following a stabbing that left a man dead in the Salem Woods neighborhood in Bear Thursday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the unit block of Risa Court where they found a man who had suffered multiple stab wounds. The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Investigators then were able to find 38-year-old Marcello Williams, who was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder, and two weapons charges.
Police did not provide details on Williams' arraignment, and said the investigation for a motive remains ongoing.
Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Detective Kevin Mackie (Kevin.Mackie@newcastlede.gov or 302-395-8133).