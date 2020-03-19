New Castle County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they said wasn't practicing very good social distancing when he was caught on doorbell video surveillance walking up to a stranger's Glasgow home and pulling out his genitals.
According to authorities, the man approached a home on Avignon Drive in the Frenchtown Woods community during the early morning hours, exposed himself, then fled in a light-colored vehicle similar to a Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact New Castle County Police Det. Jonathon Adams at 302.395.2741 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.