Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who robbed a Glasgow pharmacy in May.
According to Delaware State Police, the suspect entered the Walgreen's at 2719 Pulaski Highway around 12:40 p.m. on May 23, 2021, and verbally demanded a sales counter employee turn over cash from the register.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot toward Pulaski Highway without causing injury.
The suspect was described as a black male with light-to-medium complexion, roughly 20 to 30 years old with a receding hairline, and was wearing an orange gaiter-style mask, black t-shirt, grey jogger pants, and black Nikes with white accents.
Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation into this suspect's identity is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8410 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.