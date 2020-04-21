Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who snatched a victim's keys from her hands while she walked through a home improvement store parking lot, then stole the victim's car and fled.
According to authorities, the 21-year-old woman was walking in the Lowes parking lot at 1030 East Songsmith Drive around 9:55 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, when the man took the keys right out of her hand and jumped into the victim's car.
The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s, standing roughly 6'4", and wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8510 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333