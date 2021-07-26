Police are asking for the public's help locating a 40-year-old man wanted in connection to multiple felony property crimes in New Castle County.
On Monday, July 26, 2021, Delaware State Police announced they were looking for Charles J. Holotanko in connection to the following incidents:
- a car wash burglary where he cut a hole in the roof in May 2021
- a motor vehicle theft in June 2021
- a series of self storage center burglaries in July 2021
State authorities said Holotanko is also wanted by New Castle County Police and on warrants from the Delaware court system.
Anyone with information regarding Holotanko's whereabouts is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8551 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.