Wilmington Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl
Madison Davis was last seen in the 700 block of West 34th Street in the Harlan Park neighborhood on Thursday, May 20, 2021.
She's described as 5'4", weighing approximately 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and white Adidas sneakers when she was last seen.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Paul Simonds at 302.893.8971 or Sgt. Ron Mullin at 302.824.3751, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.