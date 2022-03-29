A 55-year-old man who allegedly entered a residence near New Castle while wearing a wig and threatening occupants with a Taser was arrested by members of the New Castle County Police SWAT Team after a firework-fueled standoff Tuesday.
According to authorities, Sistillio Popo, of the 100 block of Atlas Drive, was responsible for a burglary in the 300 block of Single Avenue, in the same Collins Park community where he lived.
When police approached Popo's residence, they said he barricaded himself inside the residence and began "lobbing modified firework mortars" at officers. Following a "self-induced mishap," Popo surrendered and was taken to an area hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
He was ultimately charged felony second-degree burglary, and misdemeanor terroristic threatening and menacing. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said additional charges may be pending due to modified fireworks allegedly located throughout the residence.
There was no bond information currently available.