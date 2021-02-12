New Castle County Police are beginning a murder investigation after they identified the two men found dead inside a vehicle Friday morning.
Police found 20-year-old Zyitae Britt and 19-year-old Elijah Covington in a vehicle on the unit block of Carlisle Road in Brookside after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle at 6:15 a.m. on February 12, 2021.
Police did not release any suspect information, but in an updated statement Friday evening, referred to the duo as "homicide victims."
“On behalf of the men and women of the New Castle County Division of Police, I wish to express our condolences and prayers to the families who lost loved ones.” stated Colonel Vaughn M. Bond, Jr. in a statement, “I can assure our communities that we are working diligently to identify those responsible for this senseless crime.”
Anyone with information and/or video pertaining to this investigation, please contact Detective Kevin Mackie (Kevin.Mackie@newcastlede.gov or 302-395-8133). You can also contact the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.