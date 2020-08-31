Two juveniles were charged with burglarizing an elementary school in Bear during the early morning hours Sunday, authorities said Monday.
According to Delaware State Police, two boys, 15 and 16 years old, broke into the May B. Leasure Elementary School at 1015 Church Road around 3:30 a.m. on August 30, 2020.
Officers said an interior check of the school where motion sensors were triggered led police to the two suspects. One was caught immediately, while the other attempted to flee on foot. He was ultimately caught during a foot chase, police said.
The juveniles entered through an unlocked window and attempted to steal items from inside, police said, adding the juveniles cut locks to storage areas to remove valuables during the incident.
Authorities said all items were recovered, and each juvenile was charged with the felonies third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, second-degree conspiracy, and additionally theft under $1,500 and criminal mischief. The 15-year-old was charged with an additional count of third-degree burglary and released on $9,500 unsecured bond. The 16-year-old was additionally charged with resisting arrest and was released on $10,500 unsecured bond.