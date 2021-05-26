A 44-year-old man was arrested for his fourth DUI after leading Delaware State Police on a vehicle pursuit around his own Dover-area development, eventually attempting to flee on foot into his residence, authorities said Wednesday.
According to police, Hilary Haynes was parked in the roadway along Harvest Grove Trail around 4 a.m. on May 25, 2021, playing loud music in his Chevrolet sedan. When police approached the vehicle and detected an odor of alcohol, he refused to exit the vehicle and sped away, authorities said.
Haynes committed a number of violations fleeing around the development, police said, before he stopped in front of his house and attempted to run inside, where he was ultimately apprehended.
Haynes was charged with the felonies 4th offense DUI and disregarding an officer's signal, and the misdemeanors resisting arrest, aggressive driving, breach of release, and a number of traffic violations. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $9,450 cash bond.
Authorities said no photo of Haynes was available.