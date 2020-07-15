A 33-year-old Georgetown man has been arrested for his alleged role in a commercial prostitution ring, Delaware State Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, Ismeal Ayala was connected to a suspected large-scale Hispanic brothel in the 28000 block of Shortly Road following an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit.
On July 14, 2020, a search warrant executed at his property revealed two Hispanic female victims, "obvious signs of a commercial sex operation," and approximately $1,700 in suspected illegal proceeds.
Ayala was charged with felony second-degree promoting prostitution and felony second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $16,000 cash-only bond.
Both victims are receiving assistance from Victims Services. An investigation is active and ongoing.