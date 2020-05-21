A 21-year-old man was charged with shooting a 54-year-old man in the upper torso the previous weekend in Claymont, New Castle County Police announced Thursday.
According to authorities, Quishyne Jackson shot the victim in the area of 4th Avenue in the Overlook Colony around 8:10 p.m. on May 16, 2020. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Jackson was arrested Wednesday, May 20, 2020, and charged with the felonies possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, second-degree assault, and two counts reckless endangering. He was committed to the custody of the Department of Correction in lieu of $90,000 cash bond.